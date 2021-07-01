George DeMoss of Kingsburg, Ca Passed away at Clovis, Ca., on May 21, 2021, after a short illness. He was 85 years old.
George is survived by his wife of 56 years, two daughters, a son, six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, one great great granddaughter, a brother and a sister.
George was predeceased by his parents, two brothers, a sister and four nephews.
A graveside service will be held on July 16, 2021 at 9:00 am at the Kingsburg Cemetery.
In lieu of the flowers please donate to your Church or favorite Charity.
