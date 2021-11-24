George Barrios of Lemoore passed on November 16, 2021 at his home at the age of 82. He was born on April 22, 1939 to parents Pete Barrios and Mabel Curtis Barrios in Hanford, CA.
Being a hard worker all his life, he lived and worked in Denver, CO and other states doing a lot of traveling. He rode timber logs when he was younger. He met and married the love of his life, Sarah. He would say shes a good cook; cooks whatever he asks for, especially her delicious tamales.
After his retirement, George went to work for the Tachi Palace Casino as a qualified building inspector overseeing the casino construction and later as Housing Inspector overseeing Santa Rosas new houses being built. He accomplished a lot for his tribal people and we have the privilege to see it every day and to give thanks.
George was a Tribal Member Elder who also sat on the Elders Advisory Board Committee for countless years- he lost count. He showed a lot of enjoyment participating in activities, be it in meetings or traveling with fellow elders. Always with a friendly smile and a happy character personality. He was learning Spanish as he and Sarah enjoyed their trips to Mexico for religious gatherings and enjoying live mariachi music.
George will be tremendously missed by family and friends for a long time coming. May he be at peace and rest those hard-working hands. Till then- Aho!
George is survived by his wife Sarah Barrios, 3 children: Carrie Franco, Ruben Barrios and Eduardo Contreras, 9 siblings: Joann Davis, Lita Martinez, Catherine Barrios, Theresa Holquin, Pricilla Barrios, Lois Atwell, Mark Barrios, Willie Barrios and Trini Barrios.
A visitation will be held for George on Monday, November 29, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, November 30 at 10:00 AM at St Peters Catholic Church in Lemoore with burial to follow at the Santa Rosa Rancheria Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.