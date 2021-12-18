The year 1924 was indeed an epic year. Calvin Coolidge was elected as the nations 30th President; the first Macys Thanksgiving Day Parade was held; and Kahlua was prohibited. By far the most important event of 1924 was the birth of our beloved Genie Propst in rural Oklahoma.
Genie moved to Hanford in the 1950s with her husband Lew, who predeceased her in 1976. Hanford became her home, and the people of Hanford became her family and supportive community. She was a proud member of Eastern Star for over 50 years. To her, the women of Eastern Star were family. Her devotion to Eastern Star remained solid throughout the remainder of her life.
Genie enjoyed going for walks and spending time with family and friends. Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas were times for gathering with her loved ones and quietly giving thanks for the unconditional love that filled her home and her heart. Occasionally shed make time to share a few sips of her favorite Kahlua with her younger brother or a slice of pie with her nieces.
Life lessons and an open heart allowed Genie to let go of some of old beliefs she grew up around for the belief that everyone deserved basic human rights. She valued all humanity. Those who knew Genie adored her sense of humor and her laughter.
Genie left this world on December 8th to join her husband Lew, her son Kevin, her sisters Mary and Gwendolyn, and her brothers, Joe and Jack. She leaves behind her daughter, Kelty; a grandson, Javier , a daughter-in-law, April; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Genie would have loved to have loved ones raise a glass of Kahlua in her honor. And when you do, take in the words of everyones beloved Dr. Seuss, Dont cry because its over, smile because it happened. Remember that Genie loved life and she lived it well. She will be missed but never, ever forgotten.
To respect Genies wishes, there will not be a formal service. If you care to donate in her memory, you may do so to any cancer related charity or ASPCA.
