Gaylia Marie (Wieczorek) Lopez (1939-2021) passed from this earthly life to her true, heavenly home on November 1, 2021. After having multiple strokes and other health challenges, her family teamed up to provide her healthcare for the past 2 ½ years.
Gaylia benefited from the compassionate supervision of Hospice for the last nearly 2 months of her life and she passed peacefully at her home in Hanford, CA, with her loving family by her side.
Gaylia was born on July 26, 1939 in Bell, California to Julia (“Judy”) and Dominic (“Dick”) Wieczorek. When she was about 9, her family (which included her 2 younger sisters, Judith Ann (“Judy”) and Diane, who is a cousin, but was brought up like a sister with Gaylia's family since she was a young child) moved from Southern California to a 120-acre ranch in Idaho for a couple of years, before they moved back to the Los Angeles area (in Monterey Park) for the remainder of her childhood and young-adult life. Gaylia went to Eastmont Junior High School from grades 7-9 and she graduated from Montebello High School in 1957. While she attended East Los Angeles College, then Los Angeles State College, she worked as a bookkeeper at her Uncle's engineering business in West Covina.
In August of 1959, Gaylia was the recording secretary of the East L.A. College Newman Club and she went to Albuquerque with some of her friends to an icebreaker dance at the annual convention at the University of New Mexico. While at the dance, a young man named Salvador (“Sal”) Lopez, who had recently graduated from Fresno State University and was the president of the FSU club, had his opportunity to meet Gaylia. He had noticed her at the convention dance the year before, and although she was among nearly 50 young women coeds at the 1959 dance, Sal only had eyes for Gaylia. Though she refused the punch he had offered her that night, she did accept his invitation to dance. After long-distance dating over the next year, Gaylia accepted Sal's marriage proposal and they married on July 2, 1960 at Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church in Montebello, CA. Two CA wedding receptions later (one in Montebello and one in Laton), their family started growing the following year, with the additions of Salvador (“Sal”, in 1961), Cynthia (“Cindy”, in 1962), and Julie (in 1964). Gaylia's legacy continued with the eventual additions of 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Except for their first year in Laton, CA, then two years in Lindsay, CA, Sal and Gaylia lived most of the rest of their 61 years of marriage in Hanford, CA.
Gaylia's life was filled with love, laughter, and service. She kept busy caring for her 3 children (and often many of her grandchildren, when they came along as the years went by). She worked various part-time jobs over the years: substitute teaching; selling Avon and Home Interior; assisting at a preschool; and she especially enjoyed clowning as “Daffodil” (as well as doing some puppetry and/or storytelling) at a variety of events. After putting her college career on hold to get married, Gaylia eventually found time to attend classes to complete her B.A. degree from Fresno State University in the early 1990's. Gaylia had many hobbies over the years, as she enjoyed reading, singing, dancing and traveling with Sal, baking, playing the accordion, crocheting, writing, watching westerns, participating in a “Silver Sneakers” exercise group, and (last, but not least) making her famous and often-requested apple pies.
In addition to her busy life with her family, work, education, and hobbies, Gaylia was most importantly dedicated to her faith in God and her church. She also had a heart for helping others by volunteering for many different organizations: Catholic Daughters of America; teaching Catholic religious education, “CCD”; singing at church; 4-H; helping at the Hanford Historical Museum; collecting for the March of Dimes; census-taking; and pitching in to help with other various organizations and/or events, as the needs arose. Besides being there for her family, Gaylia was always willing to help others in need, including her neighbors and her many friends.
Gaylia was preceded in death by her parents, Judy and Dick Wieczorek; and her grandson, Robert (“Robbie”) O'Neill.
She is survived by her husband, Sal of Hanford, CA; son, Sal (Kelly) Lopez of Clovis, CA; daughter, Cindy (Robert) ONeill of Hanford, CA; daughter, Julie (Steve) Mitchell of Visalia, CA; and her grandchildren: Mindy (Lalo) Cervantez of Hanford, CA; Johnathan (Angely) Lopez of Fresno, CA; Monet (Joe) Baxter and their son, Robbie, of Hanford, CA; Stephanie (“Kokie”) Bijev and their daughter, Sierra, of Quincy, MA; Casey Mitchell of San Francisco, CA; Lindsey Mitchell of San Jose, CA; Haley Mitchell of Azusa, CA; and Whitney Mitchell of San Diego, CA.; her sisters Judith Ann (“Judy”) Brendel and Diane Farowich; as well as many brothers and sisters-in-law and nieces and nephews.
Needless to say, Gaylia will be missed by the many who knew and loved her. Services will be held on Thursday, December 16th at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Hanford, CA (10435 Hanford Armona Rd.). There will be a rosary at 10:00 AM and a mass at 11:00 AM, with a reception to follow at the Hanford Fraternal Hall (1015 N. 10th Ave.
"To the world you may be one person; but to one person you may be the world. “
-- Dr. Seuss
Thank You, Jesus, for the “world” that Gaylia was to many during the 82 years you gave us the blessing of sharing her with us!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.