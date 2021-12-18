Gayle Holland was born in Sharon, PA on September 18, 1951 to George and Grace Ardelle Holland. She passed away on Wednesday, December 8th, 2021.
Gayle attended Sharon High School. Gayle married Raymond Popa Jr. and they moved to Hanford, CA a few years later. Shortly after, Gayle began working for Armstrong Tire Company, later known as Pirelli, until it closed in 2001. Gayle then worked at Leprino Foods in Lemoore, CA until she became ill in 2013. In 2002, Gayle married Michael Morgado. Gayle loved to read and visit with people on Facebook. Gayle's friendships were lifelong and treasured.
Gayle was preceded in death by her mother and father, her brother-in-law Richard Shefchunas and father-in-law and mother-in-law Joe and Bonnie Morgado.
She is survived by her husband Michael Morgado, daughter Amy Simmons and husband Rodney of Hanford, son Jaymond Popa of Hanford, grandchildren Rylee Simmons, Ryan Simmons and Jayden Popa, sister Kathleen Shefchunas of Raleigh, NC, sister-in-law Kristeena Morgado of Hanford, aunt Shirley "Bootsie" Morgado of Hanford, nephew Terry Anastasi of Raleigh, NC, niece Linda Lees Rush of Raleigh, NC, nephew Steve Shefchunas of Raleigh, NC, niece Julie Shefchunas and husband Steve of Raleigh, NC, nephew Jonathan Glass of Hanford, and several great nephews and nieces.
Gayle was loved by many and will never be forgotten. There will be a private celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org.
Family and Friends are invited to view Gayle legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.
Services by Peoples Funeral Chapel
