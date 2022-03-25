Gary Lee Waymire 64, of Redding California, passed away on 03/14/2022.
Gary was the first born to Elmer (Blackie) and Arla Waymire who lived in the Los Angeles area at the time. Garys Father, Blackie Waymire, was raised in the Lemoore area. After Blackie graduated from Lemoore High School and West Hills College, he moved to Los Angeles to work in the oil fields and later moved to the plumbing profession.
In 1975 Garys Mom & Dad moved the whole family back to Lemoore Ca. there they owned and operated the Lemoore Food Locker for several years.
During this time, Gary Attended West Hills College and medical training classes. Garys sisters and brother all graduated from Lemoore High School.
Gary is survived by his wife, Wendy Waymire, his daughter Karla Waymire Toa, her husband Taliauli Toa and their daughter Taliana Toa.
He is also survived by his sisters, Carol Jones, and Jeri Sheek and his brother Dale Waymire.
Gary was a Big Guy with a Big Heart who worked many years as a first responder EMT and Paramedic.
Gary also Loved Fishing and Hunting.
Gary's kind heart will be missed by all his Family, Aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints in Redding CA on Saturday March 26, 2022 at 11am.