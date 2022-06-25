Gary Keith Attebery (aka Coach or Mr. Attebery) passed away on June 6, 2022 at the age of 72. He was born in Fullerton, California to Barbara Jean Murphy Attebery and Roland Keith Attebery on October 13, 1949.
Gary lived in Fullerton until 1960 when he and his family moved to Hanford, California. He graduated from Hanford High School in 1968 and attended College of Sequoias where he played baseball. He graduated from California State University, Fresno with his Bachelor of Arts degree. Gary spent the majority of his career at Armona Parkview Middle School, where he taught language arts and physical education. He also served as the Athletic Director and coached football, basketball, track, and volleyball. Gary worked in education for 35 years, putting his heart and soul into his students and student athletes along with the entire community of Armona.
Gary had a love for all sports that ran deep, but he cheered passionately for the Raiders, Dodgers, Lakers, and horseracing. He enjoyed staying connected with his former students and friends through social media, with the annual happy birthday wishes and sports banter.
To Gary, family was everything. He was always involved with his kids interests, whether it be coaching or cheering from the sidelines. In his later years, you would find him supporting his grandkids, whether it was in person or through facetime and text messages.
Gary was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara and father, Roland.
Gary leaves behind three siblings: Sherri Estes of Hanford, Bob Attebery of Hanford, and Michele Attebery of Santa Maria. Gary also leaves behind four children and ten grandchildren: son Aaron Attebery of Clovis, his wife Janell and children Talan and Taylor, stepson Russell Villalba of Lemoore, his wife Tabitha and their children Monique, Keilani, Kawai, and Kaili, daughter Marin Franks of Lemoore, her husband Kevin and their children Kendall and Ethan, and son Michael Attebery of Lemoore, his wife Cristal, and their children Autumn and Memphis.
Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at The Hanford Fraternal Hall, located at 1015 N. 10th Avenue, Hanford, CA 93230.