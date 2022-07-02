It is with heavy heart I write this about my son Gabriel Smith Guerra, my daughters and sons brother, his childrens father and his friends friend. We are truly heartbroken, yet we find comfort knowing that he is with our God and able to rest in peace.
Gabriel had such a presence about him that made you smile when you were around him. He could enter a room and brighten it with his smile, booming voice and great laugh. He was so exuberant and spirited with a larger-than-life personality. His exaggerated story-telling, his long and extremely genuine hugs, his free-spirit and his never-knew-a-stranger personality were infectious.
Gabriel was born on July 7, 1976, to Gilbert and Kathleen in Mt. Shasta, CA. He was the oldest of two children and the brother to Mari (Guerra) McBride, Stefanie (Guerra) Bennett and Michael Guerra. Our family enjoyed many an adventure traveling, tenting and RV camping which included sailing, skiing and a 6-week cross-country trip. At the tender age of 5, Gabriel and his family moved to Hanford, CA where he attended Monroe and Jefferson Elementary, Woodrow Wilson Jr High and Hanford High School (East campus). During the first 5 years of life his introduction and love for sports was fueled by his fathers coaching career. Sports were such an integral part of our family and hence he participated in Hanford Youth Soccer, Piranhas Swim Club, youth baseball, basketball and water polo. Finding his niche, he graduated in 1994 as a standout All-American athlete playing Varsity Water Polo. He attended University of the Pacific on a water polo scholarship. He traveled solo to Europe and then returned to Hanford to coach water polo at his Hanford alma maters and later coached and taught swimming, water polo and managed recreation pools in California and Colorado. He married a fellow athlete and aspiring registered nurse, Liz Reynek, in 2003 in Denver, Colorado. They lived in Steamboat Springs where Parker and Gabriella were born and later in the Aspen and Denver areas. As a family they skied and enjoyed the great outdoors.
Gabriel had strong leadership abilities in sports, both as a participant and as a coach. He coached his children in several sports and later Fantasy Football became an annual competition with Parker, family and friends. He was a huge fan of college and professional sports. Gabriel and his dad followed the As and the Raiders, and later Gabriel defected and became an avid Denver Broncos fan. The family lived and breathed the Blue and Orange and procured signed memorabilia that proudly hang in Parkers bedroom. Gabriel was blessed to be a stay-at-home father to participate with his children.
Parker (14) who will be starting high school this Fall, is an athlete who played basketball, was a swimmer and now participates in competitive baseball and going strong as a catcher as his primary position and playing first base as secondary. Gabriella (11) is a gymnastic enthusiast and is one of the most flexible participants and finally mastering a front flip. She loves hip-hop dance and will be starting tap, lyrical and jazz in the fall. Because of Gabriels love for water, Liz and he traveled to Mexico and Antigua and then annual beach family vacations where Gabriella and her dad tried surfing! Academically both are doing quite well. The children both embody the core and true essence of Gabriel and their mom with how they live, who they are, and who they will become.
Gabriel is survived by his ex-wife Liz, his children Parker and Gabriella, his mother Kathie Zinser and step-father Harry, his sister Mari and husband Evan and children, brother Michael, nephew DeAngelo, sister Stefanie and husband Peter, aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws. Gabriel was pre-deceased by his father Gilbert Guerra and his grandparents Marcial and Mary Guerra and Ray and Arlene Smith.
A full life is a life full of friends and Gabriel never met a stranger. Although Gabriel left this world unexpectedly, he affected many lives. The amount of love, loyalty and laughs that he shared with his family and friends will last numerous lifetimes. He may have lived to the shortened age of 45, but he leaves a legacy of love, kindness, compassion and sportsmanship.
Gabriel will forever be missednever forgotten. As he always said... “Get It Go Get It!”
A Celebration of Life for Gabriel will be held July 29, 2022 at the Square Eights Hall, 11555 Fargo Ave, Hanford, CA at 11:00 AM. Casual and cool attire is encouraged. Please RSVP to Kathie Zinser, Eric Osterling or Mari McBride as soon as possible.
https://memorials.foothillsfuneral.com/gabriel-guerra/4866558/index.php?_ga=2.120103180.544470141.1655504147-1188148706.1655504147