Fred Schuster passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022 at the age of 83, with his daughters by his side. Born Frederick Joseph Schuster in Lockport, NY on April 30, 1939, Fritz, as he was known to family and childhood friends, joined the Navy at 17 and left New York.
His Navy travels brought him to Kingsville, TX in the early 1960s where he met his one true love, Vicki, working behind the soda counter at the local drugstore. After three requests, Vicki finally agreed to marry Fred in 1963 and that began a commitment that lasted until her death in 2020.
The couple made their way to Lemoore Naval Air Station in the late 60's and made Lemoore their hometown. After 20 years in the Navy, Fred went to work for Orton's Equipment Co. in Stratford where he worked until his retirement in the late 1990's. Fred was an adoring father and grandfather who loved fishing, brain teasers, tinkering in his garage, fixing his grandchildren's toys, hearing a good joke, singing loudly in church and eating his daughters meals. But, most of all, he loved Vicki and when she preceded him in death, he missed her dearly. Fred will be missed by daughter's Sheila (Gary), Jakki (David), his grandchildren, Rebecca, Storm, Chase, Natalie, Tony, Ana and his great-grandson, Cooper. A private family gathering will take place in early Summer.