Fred O'Dale Myers, Jr. passed away, Tuesday, October 26, 2021, in Hanford at the age of 73. Dale was born February 9, 1948, in Hanford to Betty Jean Myers and Fred O'Dale Myers. He was preceded in death by his wife Irene Myers, his sister, Shirley, brother-in-law Doug and nephew Ryan Tristao.
Dale worked for his Dad, in the Myers Brothers Well Drilling Company and he also was the owner of Bucks Hunting and Fishing in Hanford.
Dale is survived by his son David Lee Fisher of Hanford. He leaves 3 grandchildren Wesley Fisher, Bryce Fisher and Sidney Fisher and his sister Judy Myers Thomas. Also surviving are his nephews Michael Dale Cotta and Matthew Edward Cotta.
Everyone is welcome to attend a graveside service for Dale on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 10am at Oak Grove Cemetery, 19811 Cedar St., Laton, CA. Funeral arrangements under the direction of Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, Hanford, CA.
