Fred Koelewyn, owner of Koelewyn Repair Service and lifetime member of First Christian Reformed Church, passed away at his home in Hanford, California after losing his battle with Stage 4 liver cancer on Saturday, September 4, 2021. He was 71 years old.
An amazing auto mechanic who enjoyed serving his community, Fred, was born Fredrick Eugene Koelewyn on August 12, 1950 in Hanford, CA, to parents John and Martha Koelewyn. Growing up, Fred, with his three brothers, Bob, Jim, and Jeff, would enjoy many adventures on the farm.
While attending College of the Sequoias, he pursued the beautiful Sondra Ellis, asking her out at the door of her car. Sondra remembers him saying when she mentioned she already had a boyfriend, “What he doesn't know, won't hurt him.” They married in 1973 at the Saint Bridge's Church and celebrated their nuptials at the Fraternal Hall surrounded by family and friends.
He thrived as an auto mechanic serving the Hanford community for over 45 years until his passing. His employees recall that if you aren't working you are cleaning because, you wont make it at Koelewyn Repair Service if you can't do the “Koelewyn Way”, which is keeping everything in the shop spotless.
His two children, Joshua and Kristopher, who survive him, remember that even though he was hard at work running his own business and would stay at work late, Fred was a remarkable father who was always present for his children. Fred would always be home to have dinner with the family and attend all their childhood events and cheer them on at sport games.
Fred was known by his family and friends to be a doting “Papa”, supportive father and friend, and caring husband, who continued caring for his wife till the very end by giving her a last hug and telling her that everything will be alright.
In addition to his children, Fred is mourned by his daughters-in-law, Christa Baker and Cynthia Koelewyn, and his three beautiful grandchildren that he always wanted to spend time with, Jace, Jackson, and his “Princess” Jolee.
Fred died surrounded by his loving family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Freds honor to your preferred cancer organization.
A grave site service will be hosted on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Grangeville Cemetery, 10428 14th Ave, Armona, CA 93202, following that, a celebration of life service will be hosted at First Christian Reformed Church, 2175 Leoni Drive, Hanford, CA 93230, at 11:00 AM. Then a luncheon reception at the Fraternal Hall, 1015 N. 10th Ave, Hanford, CA 93230, at 12:30 PM. He will be dearly missed by all, including all those he serviced in the community.
