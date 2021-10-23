Frank “Richard” Homan entered into eternal rest on October 17, 2021, surrounded with love from his family who will continue to honor his legacy.
Richard Homan was born on September 16, 1945, in Hanford, California, to Geraldine “Geri” Carreiro and Frank Vierra Homan. He had a large extended family as Geri came from a family of 13 and Frank a family of 9. Richard began working at a young age for his father driving harvesters and farming, the value of hard work and family was instilled early on.
Richard attended school in Lemoore (class of 1964) and was a valued and trusted employee of Mrs. Leota Lambert at her moving company. She offered him the opportunity to purchase the company from her prior to her passing due to his passion for the company and his love for the Lambert family. Richard and his partner, Richard Menezes, acquired Cannon Moving and Storage, Lambert Transfer and Storage, and Kings Valley Moving and Storage in 1980.
Then in 1985 he purchased the warehouses and added the company Lemoore Van and Storage. A valued member of the community Richard became known as the Moving Man in Lemoore. He touched his employees lives in many ways. They looked up to him and respected him as a great leader, not just a boss. Richard always supported youth sports and local community organizations, but his favorite was the Lemoore Police Department outreach called Presents on Patrol. Children identified by the teachers at school as not having a very “bright Christmas” were given gifts and Christmas Dinners by the school and Lemoore PD.
Richard always supported this effort as he wanted to see the less than fortunate be able to have a good Christmas. He believed that he had been blessed and wanted to bless others. It was because of his generosity, leadership and support of the community that Lemoore Van & Storage received the prestigious “Business of the Year” award by Lemoore Chamber of Commerce in 2009.
Richard had a passion for playing poker, and though he would give anyone the shirt off his back - at the poker table he showed no mercy. His card playing friends knew that he was a master at many card games and enjoyed learning from him, some saying he was their mentor. He also had a love for muscle cars, he restored a 1957 Ford T-Bird and 1962 El Camino from the ground up. He had a 1967 Powder Blue Chevelle with a 427 that no one could beat when he raced in Raisin City, and his buddies quickly nicknamed him “Pomona” after the famous racetrack in Southern California.
Richard had a genuine care and love for others and made his faith and love of God known. He had a non-judgmental listening ear for others and often a life story and lesson of his own to offer. His grandkids would say that he “did being a grandpa well” and there is nothing they wouldn't do for their “Vovo”. His love for them was evident and he was often seen riding in the golfcart with them in the neighborhood. Even as he slowed down towards the end of his life, he would perk up and beam when his grandkids entered the room. Richard was a gentle, loyal, loving and kind man who will be missed dearly by his family.
Richard was proceeded in death by his sisters Janet Homan Vink and Joyce Homan Weisser, and his parents Geraldine and Frank Homan.
Richard is survived by his wife, Jeanette Homan; son Paul Homan, daughter Sheryl Pressley (Chuck Pressley) and their mother Virginia Homan; Stepchildren Kylie Billingsley (Jeremy Rudolph), Chad Billingsley (Trista Billingsley) and Justin Billingsley; grandchildren Justin Cabral, Jeremy Homan, Kaitlin Pressley, Quinton Pressley, Caleb Billingsley, Cohen Billingsley, Kinley Billingsley, Chase Billingsley, Laci Billingsley and Levi Rudolph; as well as a host of loving friends and relatives.
A Mas of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 29th at 1:00 P.M. at St. Peters Catholic Church in Lemoore with burial to follow at Sunflower Fields. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. Friends who wish can make donations on Richard's memory to the California Moving and Storage Association Scholarship Fund, 10900 E. 183rd Sr., Ste. 300, Cerritos, CA 90703
