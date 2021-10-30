frank gonsalves pic.jpg

Services will be held, Wednesday, November 3rd at 10 a.m. at St. Brigid Catholic Church for Frank "Geekus " Leonard Gonsalves.

He was brought into this world on October 27, 1945 and exited this world on the same day 76 years later. He was born and raised in Hanford, California. He served in the Army.

After his discharge he married and started his family. Frank loved fishing, family, and food. He had a unique sense of humor that he often employed in all situations. He cherished his family especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his son, Greg, his daughter, Ginger and his three grandsons, Damian, Dustin and Gavin. He will be deeply missed by all.

Funeral arrangements under the direction of Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, Hanford.

To plant a tree in memory of Frank Gonsalves as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments