Our beloved Frank G. Rivera was called to home to be with the Lord on January 1, 2022 at Kaweah Delta Hospital due to complications following a fall. He was born on July 28, 1931 to Albert and Carmen Rivera in Los Angeles, California. At the age of 3, Frank and his family moved to Hanford where he would later meet the love of his life Lydia, who was his biggest treasure. Together Frank and Lydia would build a beautiful family. They raised five children; Lydia, Ida, Cynthia, Frank Jr., and Nilda. Frank worked for the Kings County Public Works Department and retired there after 30 years of service. He also worked part time with his brother George Rivera working as a roofer. After his retirement he enjoyed spending most of his time helping care for his grandchildren.
Family and Friends will remember Frank as a man who loved his family unconditionally. His most cherished moments were those spent with his family enjoying their company around the kitchen table. He loved offering his guest coffee and telling stories of his past childhood. Frank was a man that never met a stranger. His trips to the grocery store, which should only take a few minutes, took up to an hour at a time because he spoke to every person he encountered. He was selfless, always did for others and never complained about it. That was just the type of person he was.
Franks selfless beautiful heart, shined through his many selfless giving acts. Being quite the card player, Frank earned quite a bit of winnings. What he did with them will always be remembered, especially by his children. Frank never took his winnings for himself, instead he would divide them amongst his family and leave it for them on their doorsteps. His children also remember on those Friday nights their father would not come home without chocolate bars for each one of them. Frank will be deeply missed by his family and all who were blessed to know him.
Frank is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Carmen Rivera, His brothers Albert, Rodolfo, Tony and Richard Rivera, son in laws, Marcelo Mercado and Larry Rodriquez and his beautiful Angel Babies. He is survived by his wife Lydia Rivera of 71 years; children Lydia Mercado, Ida R. Macias and Gilbert Macias, Cynthia Rodriquez, Frank Jr. and Kathy Rivera and Nilda and Chuck Rodriquez. His sister Mary Juarez and brothers George and Ernie Rivera; 18 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren.
A rosary and Mass will be held for Frank Rivera at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 10435 Hanford Armona Road, Hanford CA, 93230 on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 11:30am with graveside service immediately following at the Calvary Cemetery and a celebration of life at the Lemoore Civic Auditorium, 435 C Street Lemoore Ca, 93245.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.