Frank Camera Rose, Sr. passed away Oct 23, 2021, in Hanford. Frank was born August 15, 1928, to Frank Martin Rose and Mary Russo. He was preceded in death by his brothers Ernie Rose, Tony Rose, sister Isabel Bogan, two daughters Vickie Rose and Kathy Aguilar and his granddaughter Marcie Rose.

Frank was a truck driver for 60 yrs. He has 5 living children; Gladys Emling of Hanford, Frances Campos of Idaho, Alvidene Camacho of Hanford, Frank Rose, Jr. and Michael Rose both of Idaho. He leaves 23 grandchildren, 56 great grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren.

Graveside services will take place Thursday, October 25, 2021, at 11am at Calvary Cemetery, Hanford, CA.

To plant a tree in memory of Frank Rose as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments