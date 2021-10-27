Frank Camera Rose, Sr. passed away Oct 23, 2021, in Hanford. Frank was born August 15, 1928, to Frank Martin Rose and Mary Russo. He was preceded in death by his brothers Ernie Rose, Tony Rose, sister Isabel Bogan, two daughters Vickie Rose and Kathy Aguilar and his granddaughter Marcie Rose.
Frank was a truck driver for 60 yrs. He has 5 living children; Gladys Emling of Hanford, Frances Campos of Idaho, Alvidene Camacho of Hanford, Frank Rose, Jr. and Michael Rose both of Idaho. He leaves 23 grandchildren, 56 great grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren.
Graveside services will take place Thursday, October 25, 2021, at 11am at Calvary Cemetery, Hanford, CA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.