Frank Barragan Corral Jr., 58, of Hanford passed away Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, Frank B. Sr. and Darlene Wally Corral.
As an alumnus of Thomas McCarthy School, he was also a member of Kings County 4-H and Junior Squires of Knights of Columbus Frank was also honored 4th Degree member of Hanford Knights of Columbus. Frank was a proud graduate of Hanford High School Class of 1981, and West Hill College, Coalinga Class of 1983.
As a proud serving veteran, Frank served in the United States Air Force as a Staff Sergeant in Security Forces. After traveling abroad in military, Frank returned to Hanford to raise his family as he worked for the City of Hanford Parks Department. Frank fulfilled his career and retired from the Kings County Probation Department as a Juvenile Corrections Officer after 23 years. Throughout his different careers, Frank mentored numerous coworkers, and provided advice and guidance to friends and family. Frank also dedicated time to coaching several different youth sports.
Frank is survived by his loving family, children: Alexandra Purnell (Jason), USAF TSgt. Courtney Corral (Michelle), Lemoore PD Officer Wesley Corral (Natalie), Frank Corral III (Jasmine). Grandchildren: Desiree, Xzavier, Reyna Purnell, Mackenzie, Maliyah, Mariyah, Carter Corral, Alia, Addie, Augie Barraza. Siblings: Flora Corona (Santiago Corona Sr.), Felicia Corral (Jessica). Niece and nephew: Leticia Corona, Santiago Corona (Stephanie). Great niece and nephew: Ava and Everett Corona.
Frank will always be remembered by those who knew him for his big personality and even bigger heart.
