How does one sum up 93 years of life? Francis James Mattos, born October 17, 1928, in San Mateo, CA, challenged everyone around him to live life to the fullest before reaching his final peaceful rest on December 1, 2021.
The younger brother of Jim and the son of two immigrant parents, Francis grew up taking precocious photos and sneaking off to San Francisco Seals games. He moved south to Hanford, CA, at age 13 and realizing he wasn't going to outgrow the shape of that big head, Francis eventually adopted the nickname of Square bestowed on him by his high school friends.
Drafted in 1950 into the United States Army, Square served in the 7th Armored Division during the Korean War. He was in town for a wedding when he met the love of his life, Eldora Vierra. The two were married on Valentines Day 1953 and lived a beautiful life in Hanford with 3 children, 9 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and too many well fed dogs during their 68 years of marriage. Square famously rode a vintage Schwinn bicycle through the streets of Downtown Hanford delivering sandwiches to local business owners from Eldora's Deli. The always busy man also owned and operated “Square's Liquor” for over 20 years, restored award-winning vintage cars and spent many days with his fellow old farts having coffee while remembering stories with the most vivid memories.
For those who knew him, Square had the biggest wave and the loudest laugh. And for those he just met, he was the coolest guy with the best restored trucks. But for everyone, he was the man with the biggest smile and kindest heart.
A celebration of Square's life will take place on December 14, 2021 with mass at 9:30am at St. Brigid Church followed by graveside service at Calvary Cemetery. All are welcome to join with stories and memories at Hanford Fraternal Hall for a reception after.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Brigid Community Outreach Center (115 W. 5th St. Hanford, CA) in Square's name.
