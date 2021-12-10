Frances Grace Lewellyn of Avenal passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021, at the age of 91, after a long and fulfilling life.
Frances was born on October 13, 1930, to Wilfred and Edith King. Frances met the love of her life, Justin Lewellyn at a very young age and knew immediately that she was going to marry him. Justin and Frances were married in November of 1947. During their 52 year marriage, they enjoyed a lifetime of memories. They traveled in their motorhome visiting friends out of state and making trips to Shaver Lake to their cabin until Justin's death in 1999.
Frances devoted her life to taking care of her family as well as sharing her artistic talent. She worked as a teacher's aide for the Avenal Elementary School and was actively involved in the Avenal Senior Center. Frances took art and painting classes, she loved to read, work crossword puzzles, sew, bake, knit and crochet. She crocheted baby blankets every time a new grandchild was born. She loved to come to Hanford to meet her grandchildren for lunch. She was an amazing grandmother and will be greatly missed.
Frances is survived by her daughter, Lyn Townsend, her grandchildren, Terri Camara (Kelly), DeAnna Williams, and Darrin Jeffries, her great-grandchildren, Jordyn Willhite, Justin Willhite, Jenna Garcia (Anthony), Jillian Camara, Joley Williams, Jalynn Williams, Darien Jeffries, Julia Camara, Devin Jeffries, and Jaxan Alexis, and her great great¬grandchildren, Gavin Willhite and Penelope Willhite.
Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. In accordance with her wishes, there will be a private family graveside service.
