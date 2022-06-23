Ferne Woods Boucher passed away on June 12, 2022 after a series of health issues. She died two weeks short of her ninety-sixth birthday. She was a long-time resident of Kingsburg, having arrived with her husband, Roy M. Boucher, shortly after their marriage in 1947. She is survived by her daughter, Beverly Boucher of Fresno, and son, Gary Boucher of Escondido, California as well as a sister, Roberta Jarboe of Holliday, Missouri. She is also survived by her niece, Deborah (Boucher) Wiser of Fresno and second nephews, Ryan Boucher of Kingsburg and Michael Carlstrom of Fresno. Additionally, she leaves behind 13 other nieces and nephews from her sisters.
Ferne was born on June 26, 1926 at the Woods family farmhouse near Maud, Missouri. She grew up on the farm with her three sisters, Beatrice, Roberta, and Jane. She attended college at the Northeast Missouri State Teachers College in Kirksville, Missouri. However, in her junior year, she met Roy who was attending college after being in the navy during World War II. Roy was graduating with a teaching credential and they decided to get married and move to California.
While her children were young, Ferne was a stay-at-home mom but active in PTA, the Methodist Church and Ys-menettes in Kingsburg. Ferne attended Fresno State College where she graduated and received a teaching credential and masters degree in English literature. In 1962, she became a fifth-grade teacher at Lincoln school in Kingsburg and continued to work there until she retired. Her husband, Roy and his twin brother, Ray, where both teachers at Kingsburg High School. Roy was tragically killed in an airplane crash in 1971 from an accident in an airplane that he and his brother had built themselves.
Ferne subsequently married Thomas Knowles of Kingsburg who worked for Pacific Telephone. Later in life, Ferne married Dr. Roland Stucky after his wife died. Roland had practiced medicine in Kingsburg and he and his first wife, Elaine, had been long time family friends.
Ferne was involved in many community activities in Kingsburg and had a large number of friends, most of whom have preceded her in death.