Ferne Kerr Wilson, beloved artist and matriarch, died peacefully at her home in Visalia, California on Friday, May 21. She was 100. Ferne was born October 23, 1920, in Hanford, California to Forrest and Hazel Kerr. She graduated from Hanford High School in Hanford, California in 1938, and received a Bachelor of Arts degree from the California College of Arts and Crafts in Oakland, California.
In 1942, Ferne married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Bud Wilson. They lived happily together in Visalia where they raised their three children, John, Susanne (Bede) and Margaret and built a beautiful life together.
Ferne began teaching art and pottery in the 1960s and continued to do so throughout her life. She received great joy and fulfillment from working with creative young minds and watching their artistic expression take form and flourish. Ferne supported the local arts community by doing portraits of many Visalia children and by playing a prominent role in the Tulare County Art League. As an accomplished portrait and landscape artist, Ferne was commissioned to paint loved ones and favorite places. Many of her paintings hang on walls around the community and beyond.
Ferne enjoyed traveling around the world and visited all but one continent, collecting cherished items and memories from places such as China, Russia, India, Japan, Europe, Singapore, Thailand, Africa, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean islands, and Mexico. Ferne loved spending time with her family, friends and pets, dining out at restaurants and wine tasting, especially “the good stuff”. One of her greatest joys was spending time with family at her beach house in Cayucos, California and at her cabin in Wilsonia, Kings Canyon National Park.
Ferne is survived by her son, John Wilson of Visalia; seven grandchildren, Nathan Hyun, Daniel Roberts, Graham Hyun, Camille Roberts Milder, Elizabeth Wilson Gibbs, Stephen Wilson, Katie Wilson Padrick; eleven great grandchildren, Forrest Hyun, Rose Milder, Jasper Gibbs, Luke Gibbs, Henry Milder, Tucker Gibbs, Lee Hyun, Pearl Hyun, Hart Roberts, Francis Hyun, and Sunshine Roberts; and dogs, Jake and Jack. Ferne is predeceased by her father, Forrest Kerr; mother, Hazel Kerr; brothers, Dr. Edward Kerr of Hanford, California and Sidney Kerr; husband, D.R. Bud Wilson; and beloved daughters, Susanne Bede Roberts and Margaret Wilson Hyun.
Remembrances can be made in the name of Ferne Kerr Wilson to the Kings Guild of Valley Childrens Hospital P.O. Box 1251, Hanford, CA 93252-1251.
