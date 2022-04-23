Fernando was born in Terceira of the Azores Islands of Portugal in 1952. Loved for his larger-than-life character and passion, he will be missed by many. To this day, he is acknowledged in the Hall of Fame in Portugal for his courageous bullfighting career. He moved to the United States for love in 1975 after serving in the Portuguese Revolution. Fernando arrived in the US with $25. As he would say: “Only in America.” In 1978, he worked his way to buying an auto body shop that became the family business, Borba's Auto Body. Known for his generosity, Fernando was a pillar of our community, bringing joy and the spirit of giving wherever he was. He lived life to the fullest and loved hard.
He is survived by his wife Phyllis Borba and their four children Lucianna Borba, Jennifer von Stauffenberg, Michelle Brown, and Brandon Borba; and his nine grandchildren. Fernando and Phyllis were married for 47 years this June. Fernando loved his family above all else and often shared that they were his greatest accomplishment. In his last days he was surrounded by his wife and four children.
A Celebration of Life will be held in his honor on Sunday, April 24 from 3pm to 8pm at River View Ranch, 739 N 6th Ave, Kingsburg, CA 93631.
He will be missed deeply by his family and friends. His spirit lives on through all of us.