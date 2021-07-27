Felix Nuanes, 83, was called home to be with the Lord on July 21, 2021. Felix was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He was a kind, gentle and compassionate man who would go above and beyond to help anyone in need. He always chose to see the best in everyone. Those who knew him loved him.
Felix was born in Albuquerque, New Mexico. At a young age his family moved to Selma, California where he was raised and graduated from Selma High School.
He married Vera Gonzales, his high school sweetheart and the love of his life in November 1957. They made a life together in Hanford, California with their three children. He worked at and retired from Armstrong/Pirelli Tire Company. He was also a member of the Local 703 URW and for a period of time served as vice president.
After retirement, he continued his education and began work as a paralegal. He then pursued certification as a tax professional and was employed by H & R Block.
Felix was preceded in death by his parents Ernie and Andrea Nuanes and his sister Andrea Nuanes-Gonzalez. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years Vera Nuanes; his brother Ernie "Babe" Nuanes (Clarisse); his children, Cherie Dominguez (Richard), Steve Nuanes (Linda), Sean M. Nuanes, 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The Celebration of Life for Felix Nuanes will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021at the Hanford Elks Lodge 1259, 506 N. Douty St., Hanford, Ca. 93230
