Everett Lyman Ehda, a longtime resident of Lemoore, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2022.
Born on June 4th, 1935, to Charles and Ruby Ehda, Everett grew up in Whittier, Ca. He graduated from Fresno State with his bachelor's degree and went to Cal Poly San Luis Obispo to receive his master's degree and Teaching Credential in Agriculture.
He taught Agriculture for 40 years at Lemoore High School and when he retired, he got a part-time job as the Airport Manager in Hanford.
Everett loved to teach. It didn't matter to him what he was teaching, as long as he had a napkin and a pen to draw you a picture. He was never without his trusty dog, even if it was going to the bank or cooking for 40 people. He always loved animals and if you knew him well, you knew what a kind and special soul he was.
He always had 20 projects going on at the same time, whether it be working on one of his collector cars, working his summer job at his woodlot or teaching his children how to drive a tractor. However, he would always have time to help out a friend cut down a tree or change a tire. It didn't matter to him, just as long as he could help.
Everett is survived by his sister, Ilamae Clifford, his two daughters, Christine and Michelle Ehda, grandson Cole Baiz, and his trusty dog, Fred.
He will be missed by his family, friends, and many former students who he left his indelible mark on.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date TBD.