We lost our beloved mother, nana and friend, Evelyn Louise Frazier Wilson, on September 6, 2021.

Evelyn was born in Kingsburg California to Ethel and Otis Frazier on February 15, 1933. She was the very proud mother of Sterling and nana to Jeff and Alexandria. Evelyn was also the loving wife of Robert (Bob) Eddley Wilson who passed away in August 2000. Evelyn and Bob raised their son in Kingsburg, Merced, and Bakersfield California.

Evelyn was the office manager at Youngs Supermarkets in Bakersfield for many years. Her hobbies were varied and included golf, painting, eating strawberry ice cream and an accomplishment she was very proud of obtaining her pilots license.

Evelyn will be honored at graveside service on Friday, September 24 at 10am at Kingsburg Cemetery, 12782 E. Clarkson Avenue, Kingsburg CA, followed by a reception at Kingsburg Community Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Kingsburg Community Church www.kingsburgcommunitychurch.org can be made in Evelyns name.

