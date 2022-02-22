Evelyn Ruth Ellis, age 95, passed away peacefully on February 14, 2022, in Hanford, CA.
Evelyn was born on September 2, 1926, in Porum, OK, to Henry and Eliza Reece. In 1950 she and her two children, Bill and Diana, moved to Stratford, CA.
Evelyn met Dwayne Ellis, the love of her life, in August 1953. They married on April 23, 1955, in Las Vegas, NV. Evelyn and Dwayne made their home in Stratford along with Bill and Diana. In 1956, a son, Allen, was born to Evelyn and Dwayne.
She was a member of Lemoore Presbyterian Church, where she worshipped and made many friends in the community.
She will be remembered always as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, as well as a caring servant of her community. She is survived by her three children, Bill (Sandra) Twist and Diana (David) Mendes, both of Lemoore, CA, and Allen (Bernadette) Ellis of Hanford, CA; four grandchildren, Megan (Robbie) Buchanan of Tulare, CA, Eric Mendes of Los Angeles, CA, Jennifer (Nate) Twist-Greene of Lemoore, CA, and Ethan (Megan) Ellis of Hanford, CA; six great-grandchildren, McKenzie Buchanan, Ava Buchanan, and Presley Buchanan of Tulare, CA, Hendrix Greene of Lemoore, CA, and Nikolai Ellis and Willow Ellis of Hanford, CA. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Dwayne Ellis, daughter Charlotte Ann Twist, as well as her parents and eight siblings.
Special thanks to Kings Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Adventist Health Hospice Services, and Ken Hamilton.
Private visitation will be at Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore. Private graveside service will be held at Lemoore Cemetery.