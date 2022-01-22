Eva “Marie” Craig, 88 went home to be with the Lord on January 11, 2022. She passed away peacefully of complications from Covid-19.
Marie lived most of her life in the Hanford area. She moved to Missouri in 2020 with her son and daughter in-law.
Marie is survived by two siblings, Bert Dixon of Mimbres, NM, and Hazel Driver of Hanford. Four children: Terry Carr and wife Debbie, Peace Valley, MO, Marc Carr and wife Deb, Oologah, OK. Kelly Day and husband Michael, Hanford, CA, and Timothy Craig San Diego, CA. She was loved deeply by her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
Marie will be remembered for her love of Bingo and weekly card games with her girlfriends.
Marie was cremated and will be put to rest along side her late husband, Art Craig, in Hanford at a private ceremony later this year.
