An amazing person concluded a wonderful life, leaving those that she touched with rich, joyful and loving memories.
Eva Mae Ernestine Ivans was born to Iva Margaret Wyatt Kirk and Jessie Ernest Kirk in Arkansas on September 2, 1931 and left us on October 6, 2021 at the age of 90 in Fresno, California.
Ernestine lived a full life including raising a family, achieving academic degrees, completing a successful career and enjoying an adventurous retirement. In her early teens, she moved with her family from Arkansas to Chowchilla, California where she attended Chowchilla Union High School. She met a tall and handsome young man, Carl James Ivans and they married. They made a life in Chowchilla where they raised a family of four boys. Ernestine was not intimidated by the chaos of caring for four young boys and was able to manage an additional 12 more boys seven days a week, taking charge of the Fresno Bee Newspaper delivery agency in Chowchilla for five years. Ernestine strove higher by beginning college classes with all of her boys at home. With persistence and dedication she was awarded bachelor's and master's degrees in Home Economics and Nutrition at Fresno State College. She applied her education to employment as the 4H youth adviser for Madera County of which she was especially proud . She continued her career with the University of California Cooperative Extension and after 20 years she completed her career as County Director of the Kings County UC Cooperative Extension. Ernestine lost her husband, Carl, to cancer after 42 years of marriage. She retired and pursued her passions of traveling the world, antique collecting and wonderfully hosting community events and family holiday get togethers.
In recent years health issues limited Ernestine's independence necessitating a transition to a supported living situation. She cherished visits with family, always had a sense of humor leading to rounds of laughter and she constantly related her pride in her four sons. She would refer to her sons as “my lawyer, doctor, merchant and chief”.
Ernestine has given much comfort, joy, laughter and love to her family and friends that will live on in our cherished memories.
Ernestine is survived by her sister Lolita Fratella, her brother Harvey Kirk, and her sons Steven, David and Phillip. She has eleven grand children and six great grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to a celebration of the life for Ernestine that will be held in the afternoon of October 19, 2021 at 2:30 pm at Birdstone Winery, 9400 Road 36, Madera, California. Flowers can be sent to Birdstone Winery, or the family would suggest a donation to Alzheimer's Association, alz.org.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Palm Memorial Worden Chapel, 140 S. 6th Street, Chowchilla California 93610.
