Eva Thwaytes of Hanford passed away at home on September 8th, at the age of 74, surrounded by her family. Eva was born in Bakersfield to Billy and Martha Covey. Eva was a hairdresser and very active in the Hanford community. She was a very classy lady and enjoyed living her life. She loved to travel the world and experience as much as she could. She even took the opportunity to dive with sharks during one of her travels. She touched so many lives of those around her. She was loved by so many people and will be greatly missed.
Eva is survived by her 2 children: James Dean Bartron of Hanford, Sherie Bartron of Woodlake, 7 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, parents: Martha Barton of Fresno and Billy Covey of Fresno, 4 sisters: Orlene Cole of Oakhurst, Jerry Cole of Fresno, Gloria Gibson of Clovis and Yvonne Brown of Kerman.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 6th at 10:00 A.M. at Grangeville Cemetery in Armona. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.
