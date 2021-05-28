Eulalie Lois Godfrey, age 98, of Caruthers, California, died on May 5, 2021. She was the seventh of 10 children born to parents Elva Taylor Pitts and Leon Alexis Pitts. She was born in Bellflower, California on March 10, 1923, attended Selma High School, Reedley Junior College, and Nursing School at San Joaquin General Hospital in Stockton, California. There she also became a member of the U.S. Cadet Nurse Corps to help meet the increasing need for nursing professionals as a result of WW II.
In 1943 she married Merle Keith Godfrey (U.S. Navy Coast Guard), her high school sweetheart, and they remained married for 43 years until his death. She was also preceded in death by her daughter Karen Trettin, her grandson Michael Keith Cox, and her sons-in-law Michael Birmingham and Michael Trettin.
Mrs. Godfrey was a dedicated Registered Nurse for over 40 years including in her position as Director of Nurses at Selma District Hospital. She balanced her nursing career with family, friends, Caruthers community activities, bridge and travel to Europe, Australia and throughout the U.S., including Alaska and Hawaii.
She had amazing talent for watercolor artistry, gardening and especially flower arranging. She was an accomplished competitive floral judge having achieved the level of California State Rose Judge.
She is survived by two daughters, Susan Birmingham and Kristine Godfrey and her sole surviving sibling, Beulah Godfrey. Also surviving are her six grandchildren, Jeffrey and Ryan Cox, Dr. Miles Birmingham, Taylor and Travis Trettin, and Ann Turner, ten great grandchildren and three great, great grandchildren.
The family would like to recognize the extraordinary care given to their mother and grandmother by Palm Village Retirement Community and by Hinds Hospice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Farewell Page in Selma, California. Graveside services will be conducted on Friday, June 11, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at the Selma Cemetery, 2540 Floral Ave, followed by a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. in the Farewell Page Chapel.
Remembrances may be made to an organization of your choice or to the Caruthers United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 275, Caruthers, California, 93609, where she provided beautiful floral arrangements at every Sunday service for more than 50 years.
