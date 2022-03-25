Eugene (Gene) Ying of Selma, CA passed away at the age of 93 on March 3, 2022 at Kaiser Permanente Fresno. Gene was born in Hanford, CA on February 9, 1929 to Chan Quong (C.Q.) and Ruby Ying.
Gene was raised in the Hanford area neighborhood now known as Hanfords China Alley. He graduated from Hanford High School in 1947 and graduated from Visalia Junior College, later to be renamed as College of the Sequoias. During college, Gene married Janet W.F. Dang on September 17, 1951. Gene continued with his education by attending and graduating from UC Berkeley and UC San Francisco School of Dentistry in 1953. He proudly served in the US Army and was stationed at Fort Lewis, Tacoma WA until November 1955. Gene returned to the Central Valley with his young family and settled in the Selma area. Gene maintained his dental practice in Selma for 57 years and retired in 2012.
Gene had three hobbies - golfing, hunting and food. He took up golfing when he was stationed at Fort Lewis, Washington in 1953 and enjoyed the game his entire life. He was a member of Kings River Country Club up until 2020. His other avid hobby was everything hunting which ranged from elk, deer, other big game and bird hunting. His love for bird dogs is another chapter which goes along with the hunting. His third hobby was food. Gene and his wife Janet had a love for food before it was named foodie. They would travel extensively throughout the world tasting all of the local cuisine.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents C.Q. and Ruby Ying; his brothers Tom, Foster, William, David, Lloyd; and sister Grace.
Gene is survived by his wife of 71 years, Janet; daughters Janalee Ying and Allison Ying Bauer, step-grandson Scott Bauer; brother-in-law Wellman Jue, and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
A special thanks goes to Chris Ying for the help he provided in driving to appointments and caring for his Uncle during the last few months.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the First Presbyterian Church, 415 N Redington St, Hanford, CA 93230, on Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Taoist Temple Preservation Society, Preserving Hanfords China Alley, PO Box 728, Hanford, CA 93232 or donor's favorite charity.