Erwin Dale Backlin was born September 10, 1933 and passed away on May 5, 2021.
Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Backlin, and daughter Danette LaCasse.
Erwin served in the United States navy for 20 years, and settled in Hanford, Ca with his family. Erwin was a hardworking and steadfast jack of all trades.
There was nothing that Ewrin could not fix or build. His hobbies included wood working, flying model planes, and gardening.
Erwin is survived by his children, Carla Backlin, Erwin Backlin, and Linda Rider; his grandchildren Michael and Julie Calderon, Eric and LaLina Calderon, Launa Calderon-Morin, Aaron Rider, Ari Ball, Kenzie Backlin, and his many great grandchildren, and friends.
Services will be held on Wednesday May, 26, 2021 from 2PM to 4PM at the following address:
501 North Douty ST
Hanfors, CA 93230
