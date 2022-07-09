Ernest Joseph Bertaina (Ernie) was born in Hanford, California on January 13, 1928 to Barney and Rosie Bertaina. He passed away at home on July 4, 2022.
He attended kindergarten in a one-room schoolhouse known as South School located at Third and Douty Streets. He attended Jefferson Elementary School for first through fourth grade. Then he attended St. Rose McCarthy Catholic School and graduated from 8th grade in1943. He graduated from Hanford High School in 1947. He was active in Future Farmers of America. Ernie had the Grand Champion Steer in 1946 and 1947.
Ernie began working on the ranch that his parents bought in 1929 where he continued to live all his life.
From 1945 to 1948, he drove the school bus for Hanford High School.
In 1949, he worked for Bertram Motor Sales lubing and washing cars. In 1951 Ernie worked for Lakeside School. In July 1952 he worked for Kings County as an Animal Control Officer where he stayed for 41 years and retired in 1993.
In addition to his day job, Ernie was a Hanford Police Department Reserve Officer, a Deputy Constable and a Private Process Server. He worked part time at the Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home for over 50 years.
Ernie was a member of the Sons of Italy Hanford Lodge since 1950. The Lodge celebrated his 70th year in 2020.
Family was the most important thing to Ernie. He leaves behind his loving, faithful, and caring wife Gladys, his sister Elsie Bertaina, his 4 children Mike (wife Candy), Cheryl, Kenny and Mathew. He had 5 grandchildren Steve Bertaina (Heather), Jennifer Bertaina Wagner (John), Aaron Attebery (Janell), Chase Lehn, and Kevin Bertaina. He had 2 stepchildren, Michael Garcia and Amy Zaragoza. He had numerous great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Every holiday you would find Ernie at the head of the table surrounded by family feasting on Italian dishes and fine wine.
Ernie had a lot of friends and will be missed by so many.
A Holy Rosary will be held on July 14 at 6:00 pm at the Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home and a Catholic Mass will be held on July 15 at 1:00 pm at St Brigid Catholic Church.