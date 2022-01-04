Emma Bautista Cadena of Lemoore, California passed away unexpectedly on December 28, 2021 at 88 years old. Emma was born on September 18, 1933 in Guerrero, Tamaulipas, Mexico to Jose Maria Bautista (1993) and Petra Bautista Ortiz (1997).
She married Servando Cadena on April 16, 1955 and they made Falcon, Texas their home. They were married for 53 years. Together they had seven daughters and one son. Texas was their home until 1973 when the family moved to Coalinga, California.
Emma was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She raised her children in Coalinga before finally relocating to her final home in Lemoore in 1995. It is here where she helped care for and raise her numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She loved spending time with her family and greatly enjoyed going to her grandchildrens events. Emma was also a devout Catholic and regularly attended church services at St. Peters. She was an amazing cook and often opened her home for family celebrations and dinners. She was adored by many and was the matriarch of a large, extended family.
Emma is preceded in death by her loving husband, Servando (2008), her beloved daughter, Maria Garza (1994), and her son-in-law, Stephen Deathriage (2021). She is survived by her daughters Sylvia Bryan of Lemoore, Servando Cadena (Sherri) of Coalinga, Lourdes Cadena, Melba Ramirez (Manuel), Maricela Deathriage, and Emma Mendoza (Jose) of Lemoore, and daughter Jessica Corcoran (Timothy) of Windsor, California along with 18 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. She will be missed greatly by her entire family.
Services will commence on Thursday, January 6th with a viewing at Phipps Dale Funeral Chapel from 4-6 pm with a rosary immediately following. Funeral services will be held at St. Peters Catholic Church on Friday, January 7th at 10 am and graveside services will follow at Lemoore Cemetery. A reception will be held at Sidewinder Field 18353 Grangeville Blvd., Lemoore Ca.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.