Emily Antionette Toledo went home to God on Saturday, December 11, 2021, with her Children at her side. She was born February 10th 1928, to Antonio and Amelia Avila. She had a strong bond with her parents and with her brother Tony. On November 16, 1942, she married Jack Toledo and they began building a life together. They moved several times during their early years together as they bettered their circumstances and worked to build a good life for their three children. She lived in Kings County all of her life and was a dedicated member of Immaculate Heart Church and later Saint Brigid Church. She was devout in her Catholic faith and often welcomed local priests to her family table.
Emily was a devoted mother and grandmother. Always there to help or talk, and always leading by example as the matriarch of her family.
Emily was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Tony, Her husband Jack, and her grandson Brock. Emily is survived by her sons Jack Toledo Jr. and his wife Linda, Ronnie and his wife Loretta, and her daughter, Madelyn Vierra and her husband Stan. She also leaves behind five grandchildren, their spouses, eleven great-grandchildren and two great-great granddaughters.
A visitation for Emily will take place on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, from 5-8pm with Rosary service at 7pm at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, 100 W. Bush St., Hanford, CA. Funeral Mass will be on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at 1pm at St. Brigid Catholic Church,1001 N. Douty St. Hanford. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.
In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Brigid Catholic Church 200 East Florinda Street Hanford, CA 93230 or the Brock Toledo Memorial Scholarship Fund 242 Star Drive Hanford, CA 93230
