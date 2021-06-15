Eluterio Villalobos Coronado, age 66, of Hanford, California passed away on Thursday, May 27, 2021, surrounded by his family.
The eldest son of eight children, born to parents Floriberta (Villalobos) Coronado and Antonio Coronado Sr., Eluterio was born in Harlingen, Texas on September 7, 1954. He graduated from Hanford High School in 1976. Following graduation, Eluterio enlisted in the United States Army and served four years stationed at Fort Hood, Texas. In addition to his four-year tenure in the United States Army, Eluterio also served two years in the United States Army Reserves. His hobbies included woodworking, raising animals, gardening, and watching wrestling.
Eluterio is preceded in death by his father Antonio Coronado Sr. He is survived by his loving mother, Floriberta Coronado; his son, Christopher Coronado, and wife, Carmen, of Lemoore; two grandchildren, Fatima and Eric Coronado; his brothers Luis Coronado and wife, Esther, of Visalia; Antonio Coronado Jr. of Ensenada, Mexico; Jessie Coronado and wife, Sonia, of Hanford; sisters Francis Coronado of Fresno; Petra Castaneda and husband, Willie, of Hanford; Lydia Cortez of Fresno; Janie Carrillo and husband, Frank, of Corcoran; and many nieces and nephews.
Affectionately called Tello by his family, Eluterio will always hold a special place in our hearts and will be greatly missed.
The Rosary will be prayed Wednesday, June 16th at 1:00 pm followed by viewing until 4:30 pm at Peoples Funeral Chapel in Hanford, Ca. Mass will be held Thursday, June 17th at 9:00 am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church 10435 Hanford Armona Road Hanford, CA. Subsequent interment services will take place at Hanford Cemetery 10500 S.10th Ave Hanford, CA 93230.
