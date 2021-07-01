Elsie Marie (Vierra) Lee was born on November 09, 1934, in Hanford,California, and passed away on June 18, 2021 at Kings Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hanford, California, with her children by her side.
She was born and raised in Hanford all her life. She attended local schools, and graduated Hanford High School in 1952. Elsie worked at Thrifty's Drug Store at the age of 17, not long after that she went to work at Crocker Bank now known as Wells Fargo Bank, where she worked for 30 years. She made lifelong friends working on 7th Street. Elsie enjoyed coffee with the girls, her portuguese festas, drinks at the 120, bowling, gardening, and she was always up for canning with her mom and sister. She loved her lunch bunch friends that would go to lunch once a month, and was always active with her class reunions. In 1982 a stroke would leave Elsie paralized and in a wheelchair and forced into a very early retirement. This was when all her friendships would renew, and she would be on the phone for hours catching up. She always had a smile, and would always say:
“I'm in the Pink”. In 2014 Elsie made the move to Valley Christian Home where she lived until 2021. She would welcome newcomers, was active in all the social events, and was serious about winning in Bingo and mexican-train. Elsie broke her hip in February 2021, and that would take her to Kings Nursing Rehab.
Elsie is survived by her son Robert Lee, daughter Janet (Lee) Woesner (Robert), six grandchildren, Zachary Lee, Rochelle Lee, Dustin Lee, Emma Myers(Myles) Robbi Woesner, and Meg Woesner, three great grandchildren Lily Sanchez, Eian Sanchez, and Emery Myers, a sister Eldora Mattos (Square) and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Clyde Lee, daughter Terri Lee, parents John and Clementina Vierra,and a brother Manuel Belko Vierra.
Visitations are scheduled for Monday, July 5th, 2021 from 1pm-4pm at Peoples Funeral Home, 501 N Douty Street in Hanford. Tuesday July 6th, 2021, a Rosary at 9:00am, followed by a mass at 9:30am to be held at St. Brigid's Catholic Church, 1005 N Douty Street, burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery.
Donations may be made in Elsies name to Valley Childrens Hospital, 9300 Valley Childrens Place, Madera, CA 93636.
We wish to thank Kings Nursing and Rehabilitation,
Valley Christian Home, and American Care Hospice.
Family and Friends are invited to view Elsies
legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write
condolences
