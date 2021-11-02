Elsie Soares passed away in Santa Maria on October 22, 2021, at the age of 91. Elsie was born June 28, 1930 to Antonio and Amelia Avila in Lemoore. She married the love of her life, Edward Soares, on October 2, 1954. The two of them had many years together before his passing on December 15, 2017. They farmed and had a dairy at one time. They enjoyed traveling with all of their many friends.
Elsie grew up in Lemoore and graduated Lemoore High School with the class of 1948. After graduation, Elsie was offered a job as a cashier for Lemoores Crocker Bank. She would eventually become the bank manager She worked there for more than 40 years.
She was a very devoted Catholic.. She was very active in the St. Anthonys Celebration in Pismo Beach. She was a member of the St. Peters Altar Society, and was also very active in the Portuguese community. The coffee was always on at her house. She was a great hostess and made everyone feel at home. Elsie had a love for animals and was very generous, helping places that cared for them.
After Eds passing, she got the second love of her life, her French bulldog, Bella. She took Bella back and forth on her trips from Grover Beach to Lemoore. She would say that Bella was her co-pilot, always accompanying her.
She had a great love for her Godchild and sidekick, Darrin Avila. The two of them would have a weekly date of gambling and lunch at the Chumash Casino. This was a very happy time for both of them. Sadly, her beloved Darrin passed away on September 7, 2021. This was a devastating loss for her.
Elsie is survived by her 2 sisters: Rosemary and husband Johnny Avila, and Dorothy Avila both of Grover Beach, along with her precious dog, Bella, many nieces and nephews of the Soares family, plus many cousins and a long list of friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Eddie Soares, her parents Antonio & Amelia Avila, her sister Mabel Avila and her Godson Darrin Avila.
A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Laton. Burial was private due to COVID. Friends who wish can make donations to St. Peters Catholic Church, 870 N. Lemoore Ave., Lemoore, CA 93245, Shrine of Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, P.O. Box 119, Laton, CA 93242 or Valley Animal Haven, 990 E D St., Lemoore, CA 93245. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.
