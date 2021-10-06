Elmer Thomas was born in Hanford, CA, on June 28th, 1972. His mother, Antonia Ramirez, and father, Elmer S. Thomas. His wife of 24 years, Salina Thomas, and five children: Al Thomas, Evett Thomas, Alex Thomas, Emmery Thomas, and Mathew Thomas.
Mr. Thomas is a brother to 6 siblings Angela Iniguez, Julia Thomas, Saul Ramirez, John Ramirez, Veronica Ramirez, and Victoria Ramirez.
One of Elmer Thomas's most significant moments of life was becoming a father and grandpa. He leaves with six grandchildren and more on the way.
He loved being an Uncle and Great Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Elmer Thomas's past occupation was as a restaurant manager at the Tachi Palace. He also worked as an elected official on Tribal Government, where he served as Vice Chairman for 18 years for the Tachi Yokut Tribe.
During the duration of his service as Vice Chairmen, he carried out many visions and dreams he had for the community. When he had free time, he loved traveling the pow wow trail, hunting and fishing, spending time on his gamefowl farm. He was the best Husband, Father, Grandfather, Son, Brother, Uncle, Brother In-law, and Friend. During Elmer's journey, he battled kidney failure and was placed on dialysis for ten years.
As he awaited the kidney transplant recipient list in July 2020, Elmer Thomas received his blessing of a kidney. He underwent his procedure at UCSF Medical Hospital. Unfortunately, on September 23rd, 2021, at the age of 49, our warrior Elmer traveled over to the spirit world.
Hes touched many hearts during his time on Earth and left many achievements for reflection. He is loved and missed by many.
Elmer's Services include a wake on October 6th,2021, at the S.R.R. Tachi Yokut Gymnasium at 6:30 pm and burial on October 7th, 2021, at 11:00 am at the S.R.R. Tachi Yokut Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Phipps-Dale Funeral Chapel in Lemoore.
