Ellen was born in Fresno California and was a long time Selma resident. She passed away surrounded by her family on May 31, 2022 at the age of 89.
Ellen worked for Selma Unified School District for many years. She retired from Kingsburg Insurance Agency in 1997. Ellen was a member of the Selma First United Methodist Church and she sang in the Ecumenical Choir.
Ellen is survived by her husband of 69 years, Ray; sons David, Scott, Steven and daughter in law Jenean; grandchildren John and his wife Lilliana, Zachary, Emily, Caitlin and husband Aaron Engel; great grandchildren Amelia and Jacinta.
Services to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Marden's Place @ Sierra View Homes Reedley CA