Born in Germany, Elisabeth came to Hanford in 1953 with her oldest son Herbert, to live with her husband John, whom she met during his US Army deployment to Germany after World War II. A long time resident of Hanford, CA, Elisabeth Gillio passed away at her home on July 30th, 2021. Her youngest daughter and youngest son were at her side as she passed.
Elisabeth leaves behind three sons, one daughter, ten grandchildren, and fourteen great-grand children. She was preceded in death by one daughter in 2007.
A quiet woman, Elisabeth loved to read books. She owned two cocker spaniels in her life and truly loved them. When her kids were young, the family had a beagle mix named Fritzi, inspiring two more generations to own beagles of their own. She also cared for cockatiels and love birds and passed them to one of her granddaughters recently. It pleased her that a family member will be taking care of and loving them as she did.
A passionate knitter, Elisabeth could take one look at you and knit a sweater that would fit perfectly. She leaves a legacy of donated knit caps for the babies born at Adventist Medical Center. The nurses gave high praise for the quality of the caps she made and donated. A life-long seamstress, there was nothing she couldn't sew. She built and sewed custom-made draperies for the local Sears and other clients for many years. She also made beautiful counted cross-stitch and needlepoint pictures which hang on the walls of her children's homes.
Elisabeth was also a devoted Jehovah's Witness, baptized on October 7, 1962, and spent time every week until the pandemic hit in Jehovah's service. She spent a shift handing out literature and answering questions at a table in the mall in Hanford regularly for many years.
Her memorial service will be held at Peoples Funeral Chapel on Thursday August 26th at 1:00PM.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.