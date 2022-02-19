Elena Florentino, a retired nurse and resident of Hanford, CA, passed away February 6th, 2022, peacefully while being surrounded by her children.
She is survived by her mother Esperanza Tan, and four children, Mark, Suzette, Jaime, and Bryan Florentino, her grandchildren Mark Jr, Avalauren, Jeann, Jyrus, her siblings Norma, Jaime, Dely, Rey, Rebecca and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her Father Tan Sing Hua and six siblings.
Elena was born in the Philippines on September 25, 1952, to Esperanza and Tan Sing Hau in the small province of Lanao. After graduating high school, she married the love of her life Manuel Florentino and became a Jeweler. In her prime she became a mother to 4 children who would be the most important part of her life. In 1988 she would make an incredible journey and migrate to the united stated in order to give her children the American Dream.
Elena was a nurse and lifelong caregiver; she spent the majority of her career as a charge nurse at Solheim Senior Community where she was loved by so many of her colleagues. She was a dedicated Miami Heat fan and enjoyed watching basketball, lover of action movies, expert gardener, and the family favorite chef. A devout catholic, she prayed for any and all, hosting many prayer groups in her home. She was a fierce soul, who paved the way for many so that they could live a better life, she will be deeply misses and never forgotten.
Visitation for Elena will take place on Friday, February 28, 2022, from 10am -11am at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home, 100 W. Bush St., Hanford, CA. A Rosary will be recited on Friday, February 28, 2022 at 11:30am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 10355 Hanford-Armona Rd, Hanford, CA. Funeral Mass will follow the Rosary. Burial will take place in Los Angeles.