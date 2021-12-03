Elda Facchini Hulbert entered into rest on Saturday, November 20, 2021, at the age of 103.
Elda was born to Marco and Isolina Facchini on October 3, 1918 in Grangeville. She grew up working hard on the family ranch, picking and drying peaches to help the family make ends meet. She became a first lieutenant in the U.S. Army on April 18, 1945 and served as a nurse at March Field until June 25, 1947. Upon her discharge from the Army, she married Seldon Hulbert and made a home in King City. Aunt Elda soon began work as a surgical nurse at Mee Memorial Healthcare where she worked for thirty years. She enjoyed golf, traveling and in later years, playing bridge with her friends. In 2016, she returned to Hanford and lived at Valley Christian Home until just before her death.
She is survived by her brother, Bill Facchini and wife Bell of Hanford and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Seldon Hulbert, a brother Mike Facchini and sisters Julia Adams, Lilly Adams, Flora Neal and Carrie Facchini.
Visitation will be Friday, December 10 12:00 pm at Whitehurst-McNamara Funeral Services Chapel in Hanford followed by graveside services at 2:00 p.m. at the Grangeville Cemetery in Armona.
The family would like to extend their appreciation to Valley Christian Home, where Elda lived the last 5 years enjoying activities including exercise, her favorite bingo and art and crafts. VCH took great care of her and she will surely be missed by her many friends.
