Elbert Eugene Dillon, 89, of Hanford, CA, entered a peaceful final rest on Thursday, June 17, 2021. His death was due to natural causes after a very lengthy illness.
Elbert Elb was born July 7, 1931, in Armona, CA, the son of the late William Marcellus Dillon and Ada Carrico Dillon. He was the 6th of 11 children raised by William and Ada.
On September 10, 1950, he married Janet Diana Smith in Reno, Nevada, making their home in Hanford. They celebrated 64 years of marriage until Janets death on May 8, 2016.
Elbert worked for the County of Kings over 25 years as a road maintenance worker and retired as foreman. Upon retirement, Elb and Janet began traveling and for the next ten years traveled across the United States to sightsee and visit relatives. Those were some of their best times together.
Elb always loved sports. He loved participating in basketball, softball, and went to many Dodgers baseball games with his family. His position on a softball team was always pitcher. He and Janet even moved to Chico, CA for a short time for him to play softball there.
He is survived by his daughter, Sherill Dillon Calhoun and son-in-law, Ron of Juliaetta, Idaho; his son, Mark and daughter-in-law Diane Dillon of Hanford, CA; grandchildren, Clinton Calhoun of Fresno, CA; Amber Calhoun Griffin of Nipomo, CA; Kevin Dillon and his wife Tiffany of Hanford, CA; and 6 great grandchildren: Rian and Riley Calhoun of Hanford, CA; Macie and Royal Griffin of Nipomo, CA; and Kali and Mason Dillon of Hanford.
Elb is also survived by 6 of his 11 siblings: Wayne Dillon of Hanford; William Bill Dillon of San Bernardino, CA; Wilma Reed of Armona, CA; Roland Dillon of Tulare, CA.; Edwin Dillon of Roseville, CA; and Donald Babe Dillon of Grover Beach, CA. Siblings preceding him in death are Mildred Dillon Huddleston of Fresno, CA; Kenneth Dillon of Armona, CA; Calvin Dillon of Armona, CA; Verne Dillon of Fresno, CA.
Elb is also preceded in death by his faithful dog/companion, Snowman who stayed by his side daily for over the past 15 years.
The family is incredibly grateful for the care that has been given to Elbert over the past 6 years.
Elb is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ, Latter Day Saints. A private family service will be held to honor his life and legacy. The familys wish is for all his friends and family to remember the good times with Elb, and to honor your own father whether living or deceased.
Family and Friends are invited to view Elberts legacy at www.peoplesfuneralchapel.com and write condolences.
Services by Peoples Funeral Chapel
584-5591
