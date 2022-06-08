Edward passed away peacefully on June 2, 2022, at the age of 83. He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years and is survived by two children, daughter Sandra and son Eddie. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren Christopher, Nathan, Tegan, Michael and Helena. He has one great granddaughter Braelynn who is turning one in June. He is also survived by their significant others, Steve, Laura, Cavin, Amber, Christian and Kalie. Eddie has 6 surviving siblings, Catherine, Lena, Aggie, Pat, Corney, and Teresa. He was preceded by death by his sister Jeannie Carais.
Edward was born and raised in Hanford, CA. He and Diana resided in Hanford where he farmed for over 60 years. He enjoyed Classic Car Shows, sprint car races and visiting with his family.
Edward will be deeply missed but never forgotten by those who shared his life.
Services will be held at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Visitation will begin at 5pm and the Rosary will be at 6pm. Funeral Mass will be at St. Brigid Catholic Church on Friday, June 10, 2022, at 11:30am and burial will follow at Lemoore Cemetery, Lemoore, CA.