Edward L. Portugal, 87, of Clovis, California, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2022, surrounded by his family and loved ones. Edward grew up in Hanford, California.
Edward was born on August 12, 1934 to Emma and Joe Portugal in Tranquility, Ca. After Edward graduated from Hanford High school, he went on to study Engineering at Long Beach Community College.
After graduating with AS degree in Engineering, he started his first job with the US Department of Defense in the Naval Department as a Engineer, kickstarting a career in many lucrative projects.
In 1961, Edward met Bernice Portugal. Edward and Bernice raised Timothy Boese, Lenice Von Deijen, Lucille Johnson, Carolyn D. Kuschar and Joellen OConner. His son was David Price of Nevada.
He worked at Boeing for 20 years where he lead many important projects as an Engineer. He enjoyed spending time with his family and enjoyed many family adventures. Edward will be dearly missed and always remembered. Edward was predeceased by his parents, Emma and Joe Portugal and second wife Bernice.
He is survived by his wife, Diana Portugal and his loving family.
Edward requested a celebration of life be held in his honor . We request all of Edwards loved ones to join us in celebrating his beautiful life at Koinonia Christian Church.
A private burial for his immediate family will be held.