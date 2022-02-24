Edward Joseph Miguel passed away peacefully January 24, 2022, at the age of 89. Born to Manuel and Mary Miguel, April 10, 1932 in Lemoore, California. Eddie grew up on his parents dairy farm in Hardwick, attending Hardwick Elementary School and graduating from Laton High School where he played football, basketball, and ran track. Following graduation, Eddie joined the National Guard, going on to the US Navy. While stationed in Vallejo he met and married his wife Betty Mayfield, February 13, 1953. Establishing their home in Hardwick, they had two children, Teri and Steve.
Eddie worked in sales for McMahan's Furniture, Kings Furniture, and Kerr Rug Company. In 1973 he opened his own business, Lemoore Furniture. Never one to be idle, upon retiring Eddie continued working in the home improvement field at Robinsons Interiors for over 10 years. Eddie was active in the community as a member of the Kiwanis Club, Hanford High Boosters Club, Portuguese Fraternal Society of America, and the Hanford Fraternal Hall Association. He was a member of the Hardwick Community ASC Committee, and served on the board of Kings River Hardwick School District for 8 years.
Each summer Eddie enjoyed traveling with Betty or solo, taking over 29 trips to the Azores as well as trips to Spain, Hawaii, and Portugal. They loved to entertain friends and family, hosting many dinner parties. Eddie especially enjoyed morning coffee with his friends, and liked bringing his grandkids treats from the Portuguese bakery, eating ice cream with his great grandchildren, and watching weekend sports.
Eddie discovered his love for genealogy after Betty retired and she began researching her own family history, as well as Eddies family history. Eddie was hooked! and thus began his love of research & genealogy. Eventually, countless friends and members of the Portuguese community contacted him about their family histories.
On many of his Azores trips he played the role of courier, carrying and delivering family mementos, pictures, documents, etc., which were entrusted to him to be delivered to the happy recipients at home and abroad. He loved being a part of telling each familys story. Following his death the huge number of family trees and research files he amassed was evidence of his dedication to meticulously researching each familys history.
Eddie is survived by his daughter Teri Koelewyn and husband, Jim, of Hanford; grandchildren Laine Stepp and husband, Brandon, and great grandchildren Paige and Graham of Concord, CA; and grandson Steven Koelewyn of Hanford.
Son Steve Miguel (Becky) of Hanford; granddaughter Brett Pederson and husband, Adam, and great grandson Dekker of Nashville, TN.
Siblings Lorraine Mattos, brother Gary Dias (Caron), brother Gene Miguel (Judy), brother David Miguel, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Eddie is preceded in death by his wife Betty Miguel, grandson James Ryan Koelewyn, parents Manuel and Mary Miguel, and sister Hilda Castro.
A Memorial Mass for Edward J. Miguel will be celebrated at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, at 11AM Friday, March 4th, 2022. Following Mass, a luncheon will be held at the Fraternal Hall at 111 10th Ave. Hanford, CA. A private family internment will be held a later time at Grangeville Cemetery.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation and gratitude for the loving care given by Jan, Bob, and the caregivers of Diamond Terrace, Dr. Randy Beddoe, and Adventist Hospice Care.
Arrangements are under the direction of Whitehurst-McNamara Funeral Home, Hanford, CA.