Edward (Eddie) John Martin born in Hanford, California, on September 25, 1952, to Joe C. Martin and Mary (Cardoza) Martin. He passed away peacefully on December 26, 2021, at the age of 69. Eddie has one sibling, Joe Martin. Eddie graduated from Hanford High School and worked in the Heating and Air Conditioning field for over 50 years. He could fix them, sell them, and install them but was a master at building anything out of sheetmetal. His common sense, good humor, love of family and animals was felt by all who knew him.
Eddie is survived by his wife Karen; son Jason (Marguerite) Martin of Visalia, son Edward Martin, Jr, of Henderson, Nevada, son Mike (Jacqui) Martin of Visalia; Brother Joe (Betty) Martin of Hanford; niece Amanda Martin of Hanford; nephew Jeff (Kazoua) Martin of Hanford and (8) grandchildren. Eddie was preceded in death by his parents.
A visitation for Eddie will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at People's Funeral Chapel, located at 501 North Douty Street, Hanford.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022 11:00 AM at Kings River Cemetery, located at 10499 Dover Ave, Hanford.
Reception following the service at Glad Tidings Church, 750 E. Grangeville Blvd, Hanford.
