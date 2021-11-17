Edna Mae Theresa Leal passed away November 6th 2021 at the age of 75. Born and raised in Hanford, Edna attended Thomas McCarthy School as well as Hanford High School where she graduated with the class of 1964. Edna then married and moved to San Jose where she lived for 30 years. After her retirement from Fremont Union High School in 2001, she returned to Hanford where she lived until her passing. For those who knew her, she was a hard worker and did not like to sit idly by. Edna continued to try new career paths as she also worked for Tachi Palace and then ultimately for Kings County Real Estate where she played a vital role in setting up and growing the business.
Edna leaves behind her daughter, Tina Grijalva (Mike), her three grandchildren, Sabrina Svir (Derek), Victoria Grijalva (Aurelio), and Antonio Grijalva, as well as her four great grandchildren, Izaac Grijalva, Isabelle Jaramillo, Abel Svir, and Briley Svir. She also leaves her siblings Clarence Silva, Delores Hernandez, Gloria Dickson, Dorothy Willingham, Alvera Bettencourt, and Geri Denton as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary L Silva, and her grandson Jesse Grijalva Jr.
A viewing will be held Thursday 11/18/2021 from 5:00pm to 6:00pm with a rosary to follow at Whitehurst McNamara, 100 Bush St Hanford, CA. Graveside services will occur on Friday 11/19/2021 at 11:30am at Calvary Cemetery in Hanford, CA.
