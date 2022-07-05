Edna L Rynda passed away on May 13, 2022 after a life spanning 99 years filled with the love of family and friends.
She was born to Hector and Olga Thooft in Tyler, Minnesota, one of seven children. Edna attended Russell High School and later completed beauty school in Mankato, Minnesota with her sister, Irene. She left her home state for Southern California where she initially worked at Universal Microphone and later as a beautician. Edna and her sisters, Irene, Alyce and Blanche worked together at the Northrop photo department for several years.
Edna and Francis met while he was a student at Northrop Aeronautical Institute. They shared loving companionship that included 70 years of marriage. The longevity of their relationship was something Francis was bragging about to all the nurses during his last hospital stay. Their love and devotion was an inspiration to their family and evident to all who met them.
Edna and Francis belonged to the Ingleaires, a social club in Inglewood, California. They attended many dances there and traveled by cable car to the Hollywood Palladium to dance to the Big Bands. Edna was able to put her Betsy Clark Dance lessons to good use! They later joined the Dominos Square Dance Club while living in Southern California and continued their love of that dance form with the Square Eights Club once they moved to Hanford. Whether they were ballroom or square dancing, their daughter loved watching them move effortlessly on the dance floor the perfect partners.
In 1950, they bought a house in Hawthorne, California and lived there until 1988. Son, Jerome, was born in 1952, and daughter, Julienne (Julie) in 1953. While her children were in elementary school, Edna was a stay at home mom, helping with hot dog and bake sales at St. Josephs school and transporting Jerome and Julie to music lessons, sporting events and Catholic Daughter meetings. She always had time to welcome her family for a scrumptious evening meal. Edna was a talented seamstress and loved to crochet and knit.
Edna started her 16 year employment at the Hawthorne High School cafeteria where she worked until retirement. She could keep an eye on Jerome and Julie while they were students there. Many family vacations were taken to camp in state and national parks, cross country to see family in Minnesota and Wisconsin and many places in California. Edna and Francis also took several cruises and tours, visiting Hawaii, Alaska, Australia, Italy, Greece, France, England and Germany. They especially enjoyed visiting Edna's relatives in Belgium. They took many vacations by motorhome both before and after retirement, traveling all over the United States and into Canada.
Julie moved to Hanford in 1979 after graduation from law school. In 1988, Francis and Edna joined her. Jerome's family soon followed.
Edna belonged to St. Brigid's Church and the Altar Society. She and Francis enjoyed the Hanford Seniors luncheons and Hanfords many community events.
Living for 99 years inevitably meant Edna was predeceased by many: her beloved husband,
Francis in 2018, her son, Jerome much too soon in 2007; her parents; her sisters: Irene Thooft and Blanche Ippolito; her brothers: Conrad Thooft and Fritz Thooft; her sisters-in-law: Louella Thooft, Alma Rynda, Mary Zink, and Bonnie Thooft; and her brothers-in-law: Ted Rynda, Raymond Rynda, Joe Zink, Joseph “Stan” Ramay, and John Ippolito.
Surviving Edna are her daughter, Julie, and her “favorite” son-in-law, David Ayers, and grandsons, Sean and Colin Ayers; her granddaughter, Lindsay Rynda; her grandson, Everett Rynda and wife, Kim. Her great granddaughter, Kathyrn Rynda (fiance' Hayden), great great grandsons: Jesse Richardson and David Charles Hunt. Also surviving are Everett and Kims family: daughter, April (fiance' Rocky) and children: Brooklyn, Jaymasen, Paislee, James Jr. and Todd; and son, Jake (partner Sky) .
Edna's dear sisters, Alyce Ramay and Gladys Burns, survive her, along with her brother-in-law, Patrick Burns, and sister-in-law, Phyllis Rynda.
Edna enjoyed being mother-in-law to Glenna and Aunt to her many niece, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews around the country. Edna was blessed as well with many loving cousins and friends.
Edna lived at Quail Park Memory Care in Visalia for almost the last three years of her life. Her family is immensely grateful for the care, respect and love shown to her by the entire staff. They got her safely through the unique circumstances of the pandemic. Her friends and family were always warmly welcomed for visits and to the wonderful holiday dinners and other special events. Kaweah Health Hospice provided compassionate care to Edna in her last few months and kind support to her daughter as well.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to McCarthy School, the Kings Art Center, the Hanford Carnegie Museum, or the donors favorite charity.
A Rosary will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at Whitehurst McNamara Funeral Home. A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022 at 10:30 a.m.at St. Brigids Catholic Church.
A Reception will follow Mass on July 8th at the West Wing room at the Hanford Civic Auditorium.