Dustin Rodrigues, 31, of Lemoore, went home to be with our Heavenly Father on May 8, 2022. Dustins bright smile and energetic laughter brought joy to those who encountered him. Although comforted with memories of a lifetime filled with love, his sensitive, caring soul, and creativity, his family and friends are devastated by his sudden departure.
On March 19, 1991, Dustin was born to Jennifer Cape Thornburg and Brian Rodrigues in Hanford. Growing up in Lemoore, he made lifelong friends and spent most of his time with them and his family. After Dustin graduated from Jamison High School in 2009, he enlisted in the United States Army and spent 3 years serving his country while stationed in South Korea, Kuwait, Iraq, and Texas. During his service, he developed a camaraderie with fellow soldiers from all over the country, establishing lasting relationships built on fellowship and respect. After returning from service, Dustin dedicated his time and energy to artistic endeavors. At times, his passion for music and visual arts intersected, and through this creative communication style, he found a language to express himself. The depth of his spirit and imagination is evident in the works of art he leaves behind.
Dustin was preceded in death by his grandfather, Bob Cape. He is survived by his mother, Jennifer Thornburg, and stepfather, Andrew Thornburg; his father, Brian Rodrigues; grandparents, Barbara Coble and Jim Mohr, Linda Rodrigues, and Louie and Gina Rodrigues; brothers Derek and Drew Rodrigues; sisters Danielle Rodrigues and Andie Thornburg-Smith (Liam); nephew, Stevie Garcia; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Services will be held at South Valley Church in Lemoore, on May 20, 2022, at 10:00 am. Immediately following the church services, interment will be at Sunflower Fields Cemetery. An afternoon gathering of family and friends will be held at the home of Tony and Nancy Thomas. Inspired by Dustins love and care of his brother Derek, the family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to United Cerebral Palsy of Hanford, Ca, an organization serving children with special needs.